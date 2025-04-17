Currencies / OXSQG
OXSQG: Oxford Square Capital Corp - 5.50% Notes due 2028
24.0300 USD 0.0300 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OXSQG exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.0300 and at a high of 24.1000.
Follow Oxford Square Capital Corp - 5.50% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
24.0300 24.1000
Year Range
22.7501 24.1000
- Previous Close
- 24.0600
- Open
- 24.1000
- Bid
- 24.0300
- Ask
- 24.0330
- Low
- 24.0300
- High
- 24.1000
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.13%
- Year Change
- 2.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%