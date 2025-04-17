QuotesSections
OXSQG: Oxford Square Capital Corp - 5.50% Notes due 2028

24.0300 USD 0.0300 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OXSQG exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.0300 and at a high of 24.1000.

Follow Oxford Square Capital Corp - 5.50% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.0300 24.1000
Year Range
22.7501 24.1000
Previous Close
24.0600
Open
24.1000
Bid
24.0300
Ask
24.0330
Low
24.0300
High
24.1000
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
1.09%
6 Months Change
3.13%
Year Change
2.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%