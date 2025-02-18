Currencies / OTTR
OTTR: Otter Tail Corporation
83.94 USD 0.51 (0.61%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OTTR exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.00 and at a high of 84.05.
Follow Otter Tail Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OTTR News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Moody’s downgrades Otter Tail Power to Baa1 on financial pressures
- Otter Tail Stock: What Went Wrong, What Comes Next (NASDAQ:OTTR)
- Otter Tail Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines but guidance raised, stock jumps
- Earnings call transcript: Otter Tail Q2 2025 results beat expectations, stock rises
- Otter Tail earnings beat by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Otter Tail Power seeks rate increase in South Dakota
- MGE Energy (MGEE): This Small Utility Looks Substantially Overvalued
- Unitil Stock: Solid Growth, But Current Valuation Is A Bit High (NYSE:UTL)
- MDU Resources: Powerful Tailwinds, And The Market Knows It (NYSE:MDU)
- TXNM Energy: Profit From Positive Demographics And Data Center Expansion (NYSE:TXNM)
- Otter Tail: Returning To More-Normal Levels Of Manufacturing Profitability (NASDAQ:OTTR)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
- Otter Tail Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OTTR)
- Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
83.00 84.05
Year Range
71.66 88.36
- Previous Close
- 83.43
- Open
- 83.18
- Bid
- 83.94
- Ask
- 84.24
- Low
- 83.00
- High
- 84.05
- Volume
- 164
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.60%
- Year Change
- 7.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%