QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OTTR
Tornare a Azioni

OTTR: Otter Tail Corporation

84.16 USD 0.19 (0.23%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OTTR ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.40 e ad un massimo di 84.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Otter Tail Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OTTR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
83.40 84.72
Intervallo Annuale
71.66 88.36
Chiusura Precedente
83.97
Apertura
84.27
Bid
84.16
Ask
84.46
Minimo
83.40
Massimo
84.72
Volume
987
Variazione giornaliera
0.23%
Variazione Mensile
0.85%
Variazione Semestrale
4.87%
Variazione Annuale
7.94%
20 settembre, sabato