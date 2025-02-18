Valute / OTTR
OTTR: Otter Tail Corporation
84.16 USD 0.19 (0.23%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OTTR ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.40 e ad un massimo di 84.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Otter Tail Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
83.40 84.72
Intervallo Annuale
71.66 88.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.97
- Apertura
- 84.27
- Bid
- 84.16
- Ask
- 84.46
- Minimo
- 83.40
- Massimo
- 84.72
- Volume
- 987
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.94%
20 settembre, sabato