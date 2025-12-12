- Overview
OTGA: OTG Acquisition Corp. I
OTGA exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0037 and at a high of 10.1117.
Follow OTG Acquisition Corp. I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OTGA stock price today?
OTG Acquisition Corp. I stock is priced at 10.0088 today. It trades within 10.0037 - 10.1117, yesterday's close was 10.0000, and trading volume reached 266. The live price chart of OTGA shows these updates.
Does OTG Acquisition Corp. I stock pay dividends?
OTG Acquisition Corp. I is currently valued at 10.0088. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.61% and USD. View the chart live to track OTGA movements.
How to buy OTGA stock?
You can buy OTG Acquisition Corp. I shares at the current price of 10.0088. Orders are usually placed near 10.0088 or 10.0118, while 266 and -0.01% show market activity. Follow OTGA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OTGA stock?
Investing in OTG Acquisition Corp. I involves considering the yearly range 9.9723 - 10.1210 and current price 10.0088. Many compare -0.51% and -0.61% before placing orders at 10.0088 or 10.0118. Explore the OTGA price chart live with daily changes.
What are OTG Acquisition Corp. I stock highest prices?
The highest price of OTG Acquisition Corp. I in the past year was 10.1210. Within 9.9723 - 10.1210, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.0000 helps spot resistance levels. Track OTG Acquisition Corp. I performance using the live chart.
What are OTG Acquisition Corp. I stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of OTG Acquisition Corp. I (OTGA) over the year was 9.9723. Comparing it with the current 10.0088 and 9.9723 - 10.1210 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OTGA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OTGA stock split?
OTG Acquisition Corp. I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.0000, and -0.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.0000
- Open
- 10.0101
- Bid
- 10.0088
- Ask
- 10.0118
- Low
- 10.0037
- High
- 10.1117
- Volume
- 266
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- -0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.61%
- Year Change
- -0.61%
