Currencies / ONFO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ONFO: Onfolio Holdings Inc
1.20 USD 0.18 (13.04%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ONFO exchange rate has changed by -13.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.20 and at a high of 1.30.
Follow Onfolio Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ONFO News
- Onfolio Q2 Revenues Soar 83% but Losses Persist, Shares Drop
- Onfolio subsidiary expands AI visibility services with new offerings
- Onfolio subsidiary reports 358% increase in AI overview visibility
- Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividend of $0.75 Per Share
- Onfolio launches referral program for AI visibility service
- Onfolio launches agency for AI-driven brand optimization
- Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Onfolio Holdings Inc. to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 22, 2025
Daily Range
1.20 1.30
Year Range
0.61 1.95
- Previous Close
- 1.38
- Open
- 1.30
- Bid
- 1.20
- Ask
- 1.50
- Low
- 1.20
- High
- 1.30
- Volume
- 501
- Daily Change
- -13.04%
- Month Change
- 18.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.32%
- Year Change
- 13.21%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev