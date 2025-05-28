Currencies / OCUL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OCUL: Ocular Therapeutix Inc
12.53 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OCUL exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.32 and at a high of 12.72.
Follow Ocular Therapeutix Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCUL News
- Chardan Capital Markets initiates Ocular Therapeutix stock with Buy rating
- This Broadcom Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Ocular Therapeutix: A High-Stakes Bet On Becoming The New Standard Of Care (NASDAQ:OCUL)
- Ocular Therapeutix stock hits 52-week high at $12.91
- Ocular Therapeutix at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Moves in Eye Care
- Ocular Therapeutix secures FDA agreement for diabetic retinopathy trial
- Ocular Therapeutix stock hits 52-week high at 12.38 USD
- OCUL Sales Drop 18%
- Ocular Therapeutix stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen ahead of Phase III data
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clear Street reiterates Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix stock at $18
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Ocular Therapeutix stock with $19 target
- Ocular Therapeutix tumbles as Q2 results miss estimates
- Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ocular Therapeutix stock maintains Strong Buy rating at Raymond James
- Ocular Therapeutix stock hits 52-week high at $11.78
- Ocular Therapeutix™ Unveils New Corporate Branding, Reflecting its Transformation to a Retina-Focused Company
- Carnival Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Liminatus Pharma, Coinbase Global, Uber And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
- Ocular's Make-Or-Break Moment: Axpaxli Data Looms For Wet AMD Market (Upgrade) (OCUL)
- Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2025
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $15 target on Ocular Therapeutix stock
- Clear Street holds OCUL stock at Buy, target at $18
- Ocular Therapeutix™ To Close Enrollment This Week for SOL-R, its Second Registrational Trial Evaluating AXPAXLI™ in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Daily Range
12.32 12.72
Year Range
5.78 13.85
- Previous Close
- 12.54
- Open
- 12.44
- Bid
- 12.53
- Ask
- 12.83
- Low
- 12.32
- High
- 12.72
- Volume
- 2.212 K
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 4.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.10%
- Year Change
- 44.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%