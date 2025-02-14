Currencies / NUS
NUS: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc
11.70 USD 0.11 (0.93%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NUS exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.60 and at a high of 11.83.
Follow Nu Skin Enterprises Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUS News
- Nu Skin: Decline In Affiliates And Tariffs Are Risks (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:NUS)
- Nu Skin Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines persist despite operational improvements
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nu Skin earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Nu Skin relaunches Tru Face line with sustainable packaging focus
- Nu Skin Looks Too Tough (NYSE:NUS)
- Nu Skin: Shares May Have Finally Printed A Multi-Year Bottom (NYSE:NUS)
- Nu Skin Enterprises Appoints James Winett to Board of Directors
- Nasdaq Surges Above 20,000; Crude Oil Moves Lower - Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI), Informatica (NYSE:INFA)
- Dow Falls 100 Points; US Industrial Output Increases In January - Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI), Informatica (NYSE:INFA)
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Nu Skin, Pacific Biosciences of California, Airbnb, Roku And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
11.60 11.83
Year Range
5.32 12.40
- Previous Close
- 11.81
- Open
- 11.83
- Bid
- 11.70
- Ask
- 12.00
- Low
- 11.60
- High
- 11.83
- Volume
- 407
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- -1.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.16%
- Year Change
- 58.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%