Currencies / NMRK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NMRK: Newmark Group Inc - Class A
18.93 USD 0.27 (1.41%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NMRK exchange rate has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.85 and at a high of 19.32.
Follow Newmark Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NMRK News
- 5 Reasons to Add CBRE Group Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Surges 29.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Newmark Group Inc stock hits 52-week high at 18.6 USD
- Fitch upgrades Newmark’s commercial primary servicer rating
- Newmark Group stock hits 52-week high at 18.39 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle and Newmark Group
- 3 Real Estate Operations Stocks Poised to Escape Industry Woes
- Jones Lang Stock Gains 28.1% in 3 Months: Will It Continue to Rise?
- Newmark Group stock hits 52-week high at 17.45 USD
- Jones Lang Unveils AI Capabilities for Building Operations
- Newmark Group (NMRK)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Newmark forms alliance with Mountain West to expand western US presence
- Newmark Group stock hits 52-week high at 16.11 USD
- Pinnacle West Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines but company maintains full-year guidance
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Newmark Group (NMRK): Time to Buy?
- All You Need to Know About Newmark Group (NMRK) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- JMP raises Newmark Group stock price target to $19 on strong Q2 earnings
- Newmark (NMRK) Q2 Revenue Jumps 20%
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Newmark Group earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Newmark Group (NMRK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Newmark Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 20%, outlook raised on strong performance
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Newmark Group (NMRK) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
Daily Range
18.85 19.32
Year Range
9.65 19.70
- Previous Close
- 19.20
- Open
- 19.22
- Bid
- 18.93
- Ask
- 19.23
- Low
- 18.85
- High
- 19.32
- Volume
- 1.276 K
- Daily Change
- -1.41%
- Month Change
- 6.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 53.40%
- Year Change
- 21.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%