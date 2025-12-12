- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NMP: NMP Acquisition Corp.
NMP exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0400 and at a high of 10.0400.
Follow NMP Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NMP stock price today?
NMP Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.0400 today. It trades within 10.0400 - 10.0400, yesterday's close was 10.0300, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of NMP shows these updates.
Does NMP Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
NMP Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.0400. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.41% and USD. View the chart live to track NMP movements.
How to buy NMP stock?
You can buy NMP Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.0400. Orders are usually placed near 10.0400 or 10.0430, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NMP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NMP stock?
Investing in NMP Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.9000 - 10.0700 and current price 10.0400. Many compare -0.10% and 1.41% before placing orders at 10.0400 or 10.0430. Explore the NMP price chart live with daily changes.
What are NMP Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of NMP Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.0700. Within 9.9000 - 10.0700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.0300 helps spot resistance levels. Track NMP Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are NMP Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NMP Acquisition Corp. (NMP) over the year was 9.9000. Comparing it with the current 10.0400 and 9.9000 - 10.0700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NMP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NMP stock split?
NMP Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.0300, and 1.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.0300
- Open
- 10.0400
- Bid
- 10.0400
- Ask
- 10.0430
- Low
- 10.0400
- High
- 10.0400
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.41%
- Year Change
- 1.41%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev