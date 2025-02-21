Currencies / NLOP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NLOP: Net Lease Office Properties of Beneficial Interest
28.81 USD 0.19 (0.66%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NLOP exchange rate has changed by -0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.50 and at a high of 29.00.
Follow Net Lease Office Properties of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NLOP News
- Net Lease Office Properties: The Dividends Commence (NYSE:NLOP)
- Kingdom Capital Advisors Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Net Lease Office Properties: A Premium Valuation In A Declining Sector (NYSE:NLOP)
- Net Lease Office Properties Stock: Attractively Priced Relative To Book Value (NYSE:NLOP)
- The State Of REITs: February 2025 Edition
Daily Range
28.50 29.00
Year Range
26.20 34.53
- Previous Close
- 29.00
- Open
- 28.77
- Bid
- 28.81
- Ask
- 29.11
- Low
- 28.50
- High
- 29.00
- Volume
- 207
- Daily Change
- -0.66%
- Month Change
- -1.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.51%
- Year Change
- -4.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%