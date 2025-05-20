Currencies / NFBK
NFBK: Northfield Bancorp Inc
11.31 USD 0.45 (3.83%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NFBK exchange rate has changed by -3.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.30 and at a high of 11.77.
Follow Northfield Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NFBK News
- All You Need to Know About Northfield (NFBK) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Northfield Bancorp Posts Q2 Profit Jump
- Northfield Bancorp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Northfield Bancorp Stock We Don't?
- Northfield Bancorp director Stahlin sells $93k in stock
- Northfield Bancorp stock target raised to $13 at DA Davidson
Daily Range
11.30 11.77
Year Range
7.04 14.39
- Previous Close
- 11.76
- Open
- 11.71
- Bid
- 11.31
- Ask
- 11.61
- Low
- 11.30
- High
- 11.77
- Volume
- 429
- Daily Change
- -3.83%
- Month Change
- -3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.53%
- Year Change
- -1.14%
