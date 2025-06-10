QuotesSections
Currencies / NEN
NEN: New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Class A Depos

71.0201 USD 0.9799 (1.36%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEN exchange rate has changed by -1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.0201 and at a high of 71.8683.

Daily Range
71.0201 71.8683
Year Range
71.0000 84.0000
Previous Close
72.0000
Open
71.8683
Bid
71.0201
Ask
71.0231
Low
71.0201
High
71.8683
Volume
2
Daily Change
-1.36%
Month Change
-1.18%
6 Months Change
-11.22%
Year Change
-13.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%