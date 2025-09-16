QuotesSections
Currencies / NE-WT
NE-WT

17.2701 USD 1.8299 (9.58%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NE-WT exchange rate has changed by -9.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.2701 and at a high of 17.2701.

  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
17.2701 17.2701
Year Range
10.7900 26.9500
Previous Close
19.1000
Open
17.2701
Bid
17.2701
Ask
17.2731
Low
17.2701
High
17.2701
Volume
1
Daily Change
-9.58%
Month Change
-9.58%
6 Months Change
3.04%
Year Change
-12.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%