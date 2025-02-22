Currencies / NC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NC: NACCO Industries Inc
41.25 USD 0.19 (0.46%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NC exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.70 and at a high of 41.49.
Follow NACCO Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NC News
- NACCO Industries Stock: Trade War And Macroeconomic Uncertainty Threaten Profit (NYSE:NC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- NACCO Industries declares quarterly dividend of 25.25 cents
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- nacco industries announces board member resignation
- Keefe Bruyette maintains NACCO Outperform with $2,300 target
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- NACCO Industries raises dividend by 11%
- Will President Trump’s Coal Executive Order Boost Energy Stocks? - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
40.70 41.49
Year Range
26.20 45.50
- Previous Close
- 41.06
- Open
- 40.70
- Bid
- 41.25
- Ask
- 41.55
- Low
- 40.70
- High
- 41.49
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 7.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.32%
- Year Change
- 47.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%