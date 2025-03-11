Currencies / MYPS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MYPS: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - Class A
0.96 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MYPS exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.95 and at a high of 0.97.
Follow PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MYPS News
- Playstudios CFO Peterson sells $23,750 in shares
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Playstudios Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock steady
- Agena Joel, general counsel at Playstudios, sells $14k in shares
- Playstudios’s Agena sells $51,400 in MYPS stock
- Playstudios (MYPS) general counsel Agena sells $83k in stock
- Playstudios’s agena sells $57,576 in stock
- Playstudios’s general counsel Agena sells $87k in stock
- Apple Faces Modest Earnings Hit After Court Ruling But Analyst Expects Match, Bumble, Spotify Set To Gain - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Playstudios: Few Positives Aside From Its Cheap Valuation (NASDAQ:MYPS)
- JP Morgan's Top Video Game Stocks Of 2025 - Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO)
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.95 0.97
Year Range
0.91 2.29
- Previous Close
- 0.96
- Open
- 0.95
- Bid
- 0.96
- Ask
- 1.26
- Low
- 0.95
- High
- 0.97
- Volume
- 345
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.00%
- Year Change
- -36.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%