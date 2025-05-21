Currencies / MYGN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MYGN: Myriad Genetics Inc
7.50 USD 0.19 (2.60%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MYGN exchange rate has changed by 2.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.14 and at a high of 7.65.
Follow Myriad Genetics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MYGN News
- Is it a Prudent Move to Retain MYGN Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- MYGN Stock Might Gain on The Lancet Study Backing Precise MRD
- MYGN's GeneSight Test Proven Superior to TAU: Stock to Gain?
- Myriad Genetics at Wells Fargo Conference: Growth Strategy Unveiled
- Myriad Genetics stock rating reiterated at Neutral by UBS with $6 target
- Myriad Genetics soars 65% following InvestingPro’s May fair value alert
- Myriad: HCT In Oncology Continues To Deliver Increased Volume And Revenue
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MYGN)
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Revenue Up 6%
- Compared to Estimates, Myriad (MYGN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Myriad Genetics Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, guidance raised
- Myriad Genetics earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Myriad Genetics secures $200 million credit facility from OrbiMed
- Piper Sandler sees opportunity in dislocated Life Science stocks
- Myriad Genetics at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Myriad Genetics Announces Early Access to the FirstGene Multiple Prenatal Screen
- Myriad Genetics Shares New Clinical Data Demonstrating Sensitivity of Precise MRD Across Multiple Cancer Types
- Myriad Genetics Highlights New Research Advancements and Oncology Innovations at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
- Scotiabank cuts Myriad Genetics stock rating, slashes price target
Daily Range
7.14 7.65
Year Range
3.76 27.55
- Previous Close
- 7.31
- Open
- 7.34
- Bid
- 7.50
- Ask
- 7.80
- Low
- 7.14
- High
- 7.65
- Volume
- 2.949 K
- Daily Change
- 2.60%
- Month Change
- 16.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.64%
- Year Change
- -72.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%