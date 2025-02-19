Currencies / MOBX
MOBX: Mobix Labs Inc - Class A
0.86 USD 0.02 (2.27%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MOBX exchange rate has changed by -2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.76 and at a high of 0.89.
Follow Mobix Labs Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MOBX News
- Mobix Labs to launch hostile takeover bid for Peraso
- Mobix Labs advances to full-rate production for defense programs
- Peraso Soars Over 80% As Mobix Labs Boosts Buyout Bid, Wins Rail Tech Deal - Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO), Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX)
- Peraso stock soars after Mobix Labs adds cash to acquisition offer
- Mobix Labs enhances Peraso acquisition offer with cash component
- Mobix Labs wins contract for drone-based rail inspection technology
- Mobix Labs stock falls after warrant exercise agreement
- Mobix Labs secures $4.5 million through warrant exercise agreement
- Mobix Labs completes $2.15 million in unregistered equity and debt financings
- Mobix Labs appoints CEO Philip Sansone to board and reports loan guarantee
- Mobix Labs reports growth in defense and aerospace filter orders
- Mobix Labs proposes acquisition of Peraso in stock deal at 20% premium
- Mobix Labs Sees Strong Defense Sector Momentum and Continued Growth in Customer Bookings
- Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.76 0.89
Year Range
0.55 2.48
- Previous Close
- 0.88
- Open
- 0.89
- Bid
- 0.86
- Ask
- 1.16
- Low
- 0.76
- High
- 0.89
- Volume
- 1.015 K
- Daily Change
- -2.27%
- Month Change
- -36.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.52%
- Year Change
- -20.37%
