QuotesSections
Currencies / MHLA
Back to US Stock Market

MHLA: Maiden Holdings Ltd 6.625% Notes due 2046

15.0000 USD 0.1200 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MHLA exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.9900 and at a high of 15.0200.

Follow Maiden Holdings Ltd 6.625% Notes due 2046 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
14.9900 15.0200
Year Range
12.2500 17.8000
Previous Close
15.1200
Open
14.9900
Bid
15.0000
Ask
15.0030
Low
14.9900
High
15.0200
Volume
13
Daily Change
-0.79%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
10.86%
Year Change
-8.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%