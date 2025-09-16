Currencies / MHLA
MHLA: Maiden Holdings Ltd 6.625% Notes due 2046
15.0000 USD 0.1200 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MHLA exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.9900 and at a high of 15.0200.
Follow Maiden Holdings Ltd 6.625% Notes due 2046 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
14.9900 15.0200
Year Range
12.2500 17.8000
- Previous Close
- 15.1200
- Open
- 14.9900
- Bid
- 15.0000
- Ask
- 15.0030
- Low
- 14.9900
- High
- 15.0200
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.79%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.86%
- Year Change
- -8.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%