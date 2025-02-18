QuotesSections
MGRB: Affiliated Managers Group Inc 4.750% Junior Subordinated Notes

18.9500 USD 0.0218 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGRB exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.8400 and at a high of 19.0000.

Follow Affiliated Managers Group Inc 4.750% Junior Subordinated Notes dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
18.8400 19.0000
Year Range
16.1400 21.0000
Previous Close
18.9282
Open
18.9300
Bid
18.9500
Ask
18.9530
Low
18.8400
High
19.0000
Volume
15
Daily Change
0.12%
Month Change
3.55%
6 Months Change
5.98%
Year Change
-6.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%