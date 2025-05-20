Currencies / LYRA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LYRA: Lyra Therapeutics Inc
6.42 USD 0.15 (2.39%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LYRA exchange rate has changed by 2.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.30 and at a high of 6.48.
Follow Lyra Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYRA News
- Upstream's New Sinus Treatment Cuts Need For Surgery, Early Trial Finds - Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB)
- Lyra Therapeutics receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity requirement
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Lyra earnings missed by $5.34, revenue fell short of estimates
- Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Lyra Therapeutics CEO Palasis sells $13944 in stock
- Lyra Therapeutics CFO Cavalier sells $6k in shares
- Lyra Therapeutics raises $5 million in registered direct offering
- Lyra Therapeutics: Regulatory Pathway For Non-Polyp Patients, An Underappreciated Catalyst
- H.C. Wainwright lifts Lyra Therapeutics stock target to $16
- APLD, META, GOOGL, LYRA, TSLA: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
- Lyra Therapeutics Stock (LYRA) Rockets 530% on Phase 3 Trial Results - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In May - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)
- Lyra Therapeutics Shares Climb Over 500% After Major CRS Trial Win
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; Campbell's Posts Upbeat Earnings - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
- Lyra Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at $28.66
- Why Is Lyra Therapeutics Stock Surging Over 400% On Monday? - Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)
- Lyra Therapeutics stock soars on positive Phase 3 trial results
- Lyra Therapeutics reports positive phase 3 trial results for CRS treatment
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 27 to May 30) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After S&P 500's Six-Day Streak: 'Quick Recoveries Tend To See Stocks Rally More Over The Next 3-12 Months,' Says Expert - ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)
Daily Range
6.30 6.48
Year Range
0.08 37.50
- Previous Close
- 6.27
- Open
- 6.48
- Bid
- 6.42
- Ask
- 6.72
- Low
- 6.30
- High
- 6.48
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 2.39%
- Month Change
- -9.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 4838.46%
- Year Change
- 2369.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%