Valute / LYRA
LYRA: Lyra Therapeutics Inc
6.35 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LYRA ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.35 e ad un massimo di 6.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Lyra Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.35 6.89
Intervallo Annuale
0.08 37.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.35
- Apertura
- 6.48
- Bid
- 6.35
- Ask
- 6.65
- Minimo
- 6.35
- Massimo
- 6.89
- Volume
- 88
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4784.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2342.31%
20 settembre, sabato