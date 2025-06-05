Currencies / LOB
LOB: Live Oak Bancshares Inc
36.24 USD 0.18 (0.49%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LOB exchange rate has changed by -0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.63 and at a high of 36.52.
Follow Live Oak Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOB News
Daily Range
35.63 36.52
Year Range
22.68 50.30
- Previous Close
- 36.42
- Open
- 36.37
- Bid
- 36.24
- Ask
- 36.54
- Low
- 35.63
- High
- 36.52
- Volume
- 334
- Daily Change
- -0.49%
- Month Change
- -5.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.17%
- Year Change
- -22.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%