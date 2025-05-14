Currencies / LIQT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LIQT: LiqTech International Inc
2.83 USD 0.32 (12.75%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LIQT exchange rate has changed by 12.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.53 and at a high of 2.88.
Follow LiqTech International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LIQT News
- LiqTech opens Texas service center to support water treatment operations
- LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- EnerSys (ENS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- LiqTech Advanced Oily Wastewater Filtration Selected by North Star BlueScope Steel
- LiqTech International Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
2.53 2.88
Year Range
1.34 2.98
- Previous Close
- 2.51
- Open
- 2.67
- Bid
- 2.83
- Ask
- 3.13
- Low
- 2.53
- High
- 2.88
- Volume
- 157
- Daily Change
- 12.75%
- Month Change
- 45.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 86.18%
- Year Change
- 13.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev