LFMD: LifeMD Inc
6.01 USD 0.18 (3.09%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LFMD exchange rate has changed by 3.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.78 and at a high of 6.10.
Follow LifeMD Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Hims and Hers stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG despite GLP-1 slowdown
- LifeMD stock remains Cantor Fitzgerald’s top 2025 pick with clear growth path
- Hyperion DeFi regains Nasdaq compliance, appoints new board member
- Hims & Hers Expanding Partnerships to Build a Global Health Ecosystem
- Hims & Hers Fuels Growth via Market Expansion and New Care Verticals
- LifeMD: The Dip Could Deepen, Valuation More Attractive (NASDAQ:LFMD)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- LifeMD stock price target lowered to $12 at KeyBanc on elevated costs
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; Uber Sales Top Estimates - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Apple, Astera Surge Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- LifeMD Stock Plummets 40%. Why Weight Loss Isn't Just A Gimme.
- US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Super Micro Computer Posts Downbeat Q4 Results, Joins Personalis, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- LifeMD shares plunge as Q2 results miss, guidance cut
- LifeMD August 2025 slides: Virtual healthcare platform targets $255M in 2025 revenue
- Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Hims & Hers Leads the Charge in AI-Powered Personalized Healthcare
- LifeMD appoints Shayna Webb Dray as chief operating officer
- LifeMD Q1 2025 presentation slides: Telehealth profitability surges amid 30% revenue growth
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- 10 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Stocks With Incredible Growth Potential
- LifeMD stock rises on continued Wegovy partnership with Novo Nordisk
Daily Range
5.78 6.10
Year Range
3.99 15.84
- Previous Close
- 5.83
- Open
- 5.85
- Bid
- 6.01
- Ask
- 6.31
- Low
- 5.78
- High
- 6.10
- Volume
- 1.741 K
- Daily Change
- 3.09%
- Month Change
- -1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.18%
- Year Change
- 16.02%
