LFMD: LifeMD Inc

6.36 USD 0.07 (1.09%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LFMD ha avuto una variazione del -1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.35 e ad un massimo di 6.54.

Segui le dinamiche di LifeMD Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.35 6.54
Intervallo Annuale
3.99 15.84
Chiusura Precedente
6.43
Apertura
6.48
Bid
6.36
Ask
6.66
Minimo
6.35
Massimo
6.54
Volume
1.789 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.09%
Variazione Mensile
4.43%
Variazione Semestrale
19.77%
Variazione Annuale
22.78%
