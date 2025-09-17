QuotesSections
LCFYW: Locafy Limited - Warrant

10.5000 USD 2.6200 (19.97%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LCFYW exchange rate has changed by -19.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.0400 and at a high of 10.5000.

Follow Locafy Limited - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
9.0400 10.5000
Year Range
3.3300 213.8500
Previous Close
13.1200
Open
9.3800
Bid
10.5000
Ask
10.5030
Low
9.0400
High
10.5000
Volume
8
Daily Change
-19.97%
Month Change
1.45%
6 Months Change
30.43%
Year Change
79.49%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev