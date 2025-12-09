- Overview
LAFAU: Lafayette Acquisition Corp.
LAFAU exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0300 and at a high of 10.0300.
Follow Lafayette Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LAFAU stock price today?
Lafayette Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.0300 today. It trades within 10.0300 - 10.0300, yesterday's close was 10.0400, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of LAFAU shows these updates.
Does Lafayette Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Lafayette Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.0300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.40% and USD. View the chart live to track LAFAU movements.
How to buy LAFAU stock?
You can buy Lafayette Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.0300. Orders are usually placed near 10.0300 or 10.0330, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LAFAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LAFAU stock?
Investing in Lafayette Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.9900 - 10.1500 and current price 10.0300. Many compare 0.00% and 0.40% before placing orders at 10.0300 or 10.0330. Explore the LAFAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lafayette Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lafayette Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.1500. Within 9.9900 - 10.1500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.0400 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lafayette Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Lafayette Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lafayette Acquisition Corp. (LAFAU) over the year was 9.9900. Comparing it with the current 10.0300 and 9.9900 - 10.1500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LAFAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LAFAU stock split?
Lafayette Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.0400, and 0.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.0400
- Open
- 10.0300
- Bid
- 10.0300
- Ask
- 10.0330
- Low
- 10.0300
- High
- 10.0300
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.40%
- Year Change
- 0.40%
- Act
- 7.670 M
- Fcst
- 7.332 M
- Prev
- 7.658 M
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.175%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.074%