Currencies / KTCC
KTCC: Key Tronic Corporation
3.62 USD 0.09 (2.55%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KTCC exchange rate has changed by 2.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.38 and at a high of 3.69.
Follow Key Tronic Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KTCC News
- KTCC Gains 5.3% Despite Posting Wider Q4 Loss Amid Tariff Pressures
- Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Key Tronic (KTCC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Key Tronic Expands US and Vietnam Output
- Earnings call transcript: Key Tronic’s Q4 2025 reveals revenue drop and strategic expansions
- Key Tronic sets executive compensation targets and awards for fiscal 2026
- Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
Daily Range
3.38 3.69
Year Range
2.21 6.11
- Previous Close
- 3.53
- Open
- 3.52
- Bid
- 3.62
- Ask
- 3.92
- Low
- 3.38
- High
- 3.69
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- 2.55%
- Month Change
- 23.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.70%
- Year Change
- -34.77%
