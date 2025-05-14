Currencies / JSPR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JSPR: Jasper Therapeutics Inc - Class A
2.43 USD 0.05 (2.10%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JSPR exchange rate has changed by 2.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.36 and at a high of 2.50.
Follow Jasper Therapeutics Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JSPR News
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Jasper Therapeutics stock
- Jasper Therapeutics stock holds Market Outperform rating at JMP despite setback
- Jasper Therapeutics cuts workforce by 50% to focus on urticaria programs
- Jasper Therapeutics stock downgraded by BMO Capital on CSU trial concerns
- Jasper Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $20 by Evercore ISI
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94%
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgrades Jasper Therapeutics stock on clinical trial setback
- Jasper Therapeutics stock rating reiterated at Buy by TD Cowen despite trial delay
- Jasper Therapeutics stock plummets as BTIG slashes price target on trial issues
- Jasper Therapeutics stock downgraded by William Blair on drug trial setbacks
- Why Is Jasper Therapeutics Stock Falling On Monday? - Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)
- Dow Dips 1%; Mustang Bio Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Jasper Therapeutics stock price target on program delays
- Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Capgemini To Acquire WNS - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- Jasper Therapeutics stock plunges after manufacturing issues derail clinical trials
- Jasper Therapeutics plunges on drug product lot issues
- Jasper Therapeutics reports mixed results in urticaria treatment study
- Jasper Therapeutics stock maintains buy rating on positive urticaria data
- Jasper Therapeutics stock rises as JMP reiterates outperform rating
- Jasper Therapeutics Announces Briquilimab Presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress
- Jasper Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Daily Range
2.36 2.50
Year Range
2.26 26.05
- Previous Close
- 2.38
- Open
- 2.38
- Bid
- 2.43
- Ask
- 2.73
- Low
- 2.36
- High
- 2.50
- Volume
- 147
- Daily Change
- 2.10%
- Month Change
- -12.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -44.27%
- Year Change
- -86.76%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev