JSM: Navient Corporation - 6% Senior Notes due December 15, 2043

19.7900 USD 0.1100 (0.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JSM exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.6800 and at a high of 19.8100.

Follow Navient Corporation - 6% Senior Notes due December 15, 2043 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
19.6800 19.8100
Year Range
16.5119 20.8200
Previous Close
19.6800
Open
19.6800
Bid
19.7900
Ask
19.7930
Low
19.6800
High
19.8100
Volume
24
Daily Change
0.56%
Month Change
4.23%
6 Months Change
6.11%
Year Change
-2.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%