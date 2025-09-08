Currencies / JOBY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JOBY: Joby Aviation Inc
14.09 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JOBY exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.88 and at a high of 14.61.
Follow Joby Aviation Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JOBY News
- White House eVTOL Pilot Program Entry Boosts Joby: More Upside Ahead?
- Joby and Uber Take to the Skies
- 2 eVTOL Stocks to Buy Now
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Neutral rating on Joby Aviation stock
- Why Is Archer Aviation Stock Surging Monday? - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
- Where Will Joby Aviation Be in 5 Years?
- Joby Aviation Jumped Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Archer Aviation's Military Pivot: Is It to Find a Safer Flight Path?
- Why Joby Aviation Stock Popped Today
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- US launching pilot program to speed air taxi deployment
- Joby Aviation stock soars after White House eVTOL program participation
- Joby Aviation Stock Climbs On White House Program Inclusion - Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- 3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Joby Stock Jumps On Expanded Air Taxi Partnership With Uber
- Joby stock jumps as it brings Blade helicopter service to Uber
- What's Going On With Joby Aviation Stock Wednesday? - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- Joby Aviation stock rises after plan to bring Blade flights to Uber app
- Why Joby Aviation Stock Plummeted 15.1% Last Month and Has Kept Sinking in September
- Joby and Uber to bring Blade air mobility services to Uber app
- Joby to bring helicopter and seaplane rides to Uber app as soon as 2026
- Joby to bring helicopter and seaplane rides to Uber app as soon as 2026
- Vertical Aerospace: Now An EVTOL Leader (Rating Double Upgrade) (NYSE:EVTL)
Daily Range
13.88 14.61
Year Range
4.78 18.87
- Previous Close
- 14.11
- Open
- 14.33
- Bid
- 14.09
- Ask
- 14.39
- Low
- 13.88
- High
- 14.61
- Volume
- 20.092 K
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 6.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 131.74%
- Year Change
- 179.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%