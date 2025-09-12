Valute / JOBY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
JOBY: Joby Aviation Inc
16.56 USD 1.94 (13.27%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JOBY ha avuto una variazione del 13.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.60 e ad un massimo di 16.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Joby Aviation Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JOBY News
- Is Joby Aviation Stock an Obvious Buy Right Now?
- Joby Aviation Skyrocketed Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Palantir, Apple Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- JOBY or EVTL: Which eVTOL Stock Possesses an Edge Currently?
- How is TATT Targeting the eVTOL Market With New Thermal Systems?
- Blade fornirà servizio elicotteri per la Ryder Cup 2025
- Blade to provide helicopter service for 2025 Ryder Cup
- Uber Inks Deal on Drone Delivery: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Archer Aviation to Join eVTOL Pilot Program: How to Play the Stock?
- Has Joby Aviation's Stock Already Peaked?
- White House eVTOL Pilot Program Entry Boosts Joby: More Upside Ahead?
- Joby and Uber Take to the Skies
- 2 eVTOL Stocks to Buy Now
- Cantor Fitzgerald conferma rating Neutral sulle azioni Joby Aviation
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Neutral rating on Joby Aviation stock
- Why Is Archer Aviation Stock Surging Monday? - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
- Where Will Joby Aviation Be in 5 Years?
- Joby Aviation Jumped Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Archer Aviation's Military Pivot: Is It to Find a Safer Flight Path?
- Why Joby Aviation Stock Popped Today
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- US launching pilot program to speed air taxi deployment
- Le azioni di Joby Aviation salgono dopo la partecipazione al programma eVTOL della Casa Bianca
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.60 16.66
Intervallo Annuale
4.78 18.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.62
- Apertura
- 14.66
- Bid
- 16.56
- Ask
- 16.86
- Minimo
- 14.60
- Massimo
- 16.66
- Volume
- 56.532 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 13.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 25.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 172.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 228.57%
20 settembre, sabato