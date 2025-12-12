- Overview
JENA: JENA ACQUISITION Corp II
JENA exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.2000 and at a high of 10.2300.
Follow JENA ACQUISITION Corp II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JENA stock price today?
JENA ACQUISITION Corp II stock is priced at 10.2000 today. It trades within 10.2000 - 10.2300, yesterday's close was 10.2400, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of JENA shows these updates.
Does JENA ACQUISITION Corp II stock pay dividends?
JENA ACQUISITION Corp II is currently valued at 10.2000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.97% and USD. View the chart live to track JENA movements.
How to buy JENA stock?
You can buy JENA ACQUISITION Corp II shares at the current price of 10.2000. Orders are usually placed near 10.2000 or 10.2030, while 6 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow JENA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JENA stock?
Investing in JENA ACQUISITION Corp II involves considering the yearly range 10.0200 - 10.3000 and current price 10.2000. Many compare -0.10% and -0.97% before placing orders at 10.2000 or 10.2030. Explore the JENA price chart live with daily changes.
What are JENA ACQUISITION Corp II stock highest prices?
The highest price of JENA ACQUISITION Corp II in the past year was 10.3000. Within 10.0200 - 10.3000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.2400 helps spot resistance levels. Track JENA ACQUISITION Corp II performance using the live chart.
What are JENA ACQUISITION Corp II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JENA ACQUISITION Corp II (JENA) over the year was 10.0200. Comparing it with the current 10.2000 and 10.0200 - 10.3000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JENA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JENA stock split?
JENA ACQUISITION Corp II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.2400, and -0.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.2400
- Open
- 10.2300
- Bid
- 10.2000
- Ask
- 10.2030
- Low
- 10.2000
- High
- 10.2300
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.97%
- Year Change
- -0.97%
