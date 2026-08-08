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JDVL: John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF
JDVL exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.20 and at a high of 32.51.
Follow John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JDVL stock price today?
John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF stock is priced at 32.50 today. It trades within 32.20 - 32.51, yesterday's close was 32.18, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of JDVL shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF is currently valued at 32.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.10% and USD. View the chart live to track JDVL movements.
How to buy JDVL stock?
You can buy John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF shares at the current price of 32.50. Orders are usually placed near 32.50 or 32.80, while 46 and 0.93% show market activity. Follow JDVL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JDVL stock?
Investing in John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.26 - 32.51 and current price 32.50. Many compare 3.04% and 12.65% before placing orders at 32.50 or 32.80. Explore the JDVL price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF in the past year was 32.51. Within 25.26 - 32.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF (JDVL) over the year was 25.26. Comparing it with the current 32.50 and 25.26 - 32.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JDVL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JDVL stock split?
John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.18, and 28.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.18
- Open
- 32.20
- Bid
- 32.50
- Ask
- 32.80
- Low
- 32.20
- High
- 32.51
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 3.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.65%
- Year Change
- 28.10%