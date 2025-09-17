Currencies / IVDAW
IVDAW: Iveda Solutions Inc - Warrant
0.1365 USD 0.0450 (49.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVDAW exchange rate has changed by 49.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1365 and at a high of 0.1365.
Follow Iveda Solutions Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.1365 0.1365
Year Range
0.0114 0.3400
- Previous Close
- 0.0915
- Open
- 0.1365
- Bid
- 0.1365
- Ask
- 0.1395
- Low
- 0.1365
- High
- 0.1365
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 49.18%
- Month Change
- 24.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.51%
- Year Change
- 546.92%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev