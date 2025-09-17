QuotesSections
IVDAW: Iveda Solutions Inc - Warrant

0.1365 USD 0.0450 (49.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IVDAW exchange rate has changed by 49.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1365 and at a high of 0.1365.

Follow Iveda Solutions Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1365 0.1365
Year Range
0.0114 0.3400
Previous Close
0.0915
Open
0.1365
Bid
0.1365
Ask
0.1395
Low
0.1365
High
0.1365
Volume
1
Daily Change
49.18%
Month Change
24.09%
6 Months Change
-6.51%
Year Change
546.92%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev