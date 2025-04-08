Currencies / IVDA
IVDA: Iveda Solutions Inc
1.48 USD 0.04 (2.78%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVDA exchange rate has changed by 2.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.43 and at a high of 1.48.
Follow Iveda Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IVDA News
- New Resort & Casino Selects IvedaAI™ for Intelligent Video Surveillance Ahead of Grand Opening
- Iveda expands smart-city tech in Bacoor with AI-driven CCTV
- Iveda Solutions faces Nasdaq delisting over equity shortfall
- Iveda Begins Smart City Rollout in the 8th Most Populated City Worldwide
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)
Daily Range
1.43 1.48
Year Range
1.28 8.05
Previous Close
- 1.44
Open
- 1.46
Bid
- 1.48
Ask
- 1.78
Low
- 1.43
High
- 1.48
Volume
- 82
Daily Change
- 2.78%
Month Change
- -10.84%
6 Months Change
- -31.80%
Year Change
- -8.64%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Act
-
Fcst
- 1.322 M
Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
Act
-
Fcst
- 1.394 M
Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
Act
-
Fcst
- -6.4%
Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
Act
-
Fcst
- -1.708 M
Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
Act
-
Fcst
- 0.154 M
Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
Act
-
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Act
-
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Act
-
Fcst
Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
Act
-
Fcst
Prev