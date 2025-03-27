Currencies / IVA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IVA: Inventiva S.A. - American Depository Shares
5.32 USD 0.01 (0.19%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVA exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.30 and at a high of 5.41.
Follow Inventiva S.A. - American Depository Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVA News
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/4/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Inventiva stock with Buy rating
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Inventiva stock price target raised to $13 from $9 at Guggenheim
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- How Much Upside is Left in Inventiva (IVA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 100.79%
- Marvell Technology, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- Piper Sandler initiates Inventiva stock with Overweight rating on MASH potential
- Inventiva appoints new R&D president and regulatory affairs executive
- Inventiva appoints former Calliditas CEO to board of directors
- Inventiva sets share repurchase program terms post-meeting
- Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.30 5.41
Year Range
1.60 6.50
- Previous Close
- 5.31
- Open
- 5.30
- Bid
- 5.32
- Ask
- 5.62
- Low
- 5.30
- High
- 5.41
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- -3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 77.33%
- Year Change
- 182.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%