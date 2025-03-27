QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IVA
Tornare a Azioni

IVA: Inventiva S.A. - American Depository Shares

5.65 USD 0.23 (4.24%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IVA ha avuto una variazione del 4.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.39 e ad un massimo di 5.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Inventiva S.A. - American Depository Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IVA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.39 5.93
Intervallo Annuale
1.60 6.50
Chiusura Precedente
5.42
Apertura
5.39
Bid
5.65
Ask
5.95
Minimo
5.39
Massimo
5.93
Volume
139
Variazione giornaliera
4.24%
Variazione Mensile
2.91%
Variazione Semestrale
88.33%
Variazione Annuale
200.53%
21 settembre, domenica