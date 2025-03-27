Valute / IVA
IVA: Inventiva S.A. - American Depository Shares
5.65 USD 0.23 (4.24%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IVA ha avuto una variazione del 4.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.39 e ad un massimo di 5.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Inventiva S.A. - American Depository Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IVA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.39 5.93
Intervallo Annuale
1.60 6.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.42
- Apertura
- 5.39
- Bid
- 5.65
- Ask
- 5.95
- Minimo
- 5.39
- Massimo
- 5.93
- Volume
- 139
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 88.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 200.53%
21 settembre, domenica