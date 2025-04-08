QuotesSections
IRMD: iRadimed Corporation

71.46 USD 0.15 (0.21%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IRMD exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.21 and at a high of 71.84.

Daily Range
71.21 71.84
Year Range
47.48 74.43
Previous Close
71.61
Open
71.21
Bid
71.46
Ask
71.76
Low
71.21
High
71.84
Volume
56
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
-0.24%
6 Months Change
35.98%
Year Change
42.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%