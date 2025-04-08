Currencies / IRMD
IRMD: iRadimed Corporation
71.46 USD 0.15 (0.21%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IRMD exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.21 and at a high of 71.84.
Follow iRadimed Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IRMD News
Daily Range
71.21 71.84
Year Range
47.48 74.43
- Previous Close
- 71.61
- Open
- 71.21
- Bid
- 71.46
- Ask
- 71.76
- Low
- 71.21
- High
- 71.84
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- -0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.98%
- Year Change
- 42.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%