Currencies / INKT
INKT: MiNK Therapeutics Inc
14.59 USD 0.32 (2.24%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INKT exchange rate has changed by 2.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.03 and at a high of 14.68.
Follow MiNK Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INKT News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd
- MiNK Therapeutics stock rating upgraded to Buy by H.C. Wainwright on financial results
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- MiNK Therapeutics Extends Cash Runway
- MiNK Therapeutics Cuts Q2 Cash Use 31%
- MiNK Therapeutics stock rating downgraded to Neutral by H.C. Wainwright
- Mink Therapeutics stock tumbles on $50 million stock offering
- MiNK Therapeutics publishes research on CAR-iNKT cell therapy
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- MiNK Therapeutics enters $50 million at-the-market sales agreement with B. Riley Securities
- Why Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.20%
- MiNK Therapeutics: Moving Out Of The Hunt's Early Days (NASDAQ:INKT)
- Autodesk, Fastenal and Kenvue rise premarket; CrowdStrike falls
- William Blair downgrades MiNK Therapeutics stock to Market Perform after 700% surge
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- MiNK Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright after case study publication
- MiNK Therapeutics reports publication of case study on iNKT cell therapy
- MiNK Therapeutics stock falls after William Blair downgrade
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- MiNK; agenT-797 Solidifies Itself As iNKT Cell Therapy With Latest CR Data (NASDAQ:INKT)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.63%
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Milestone Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge - Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM), MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)
- Why Is Nano-Cap MiNK Therapeutics Stock Gaining Over 400% On Friday? - MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)
Daily Range
14.03 14.68
Year Range
4.56 76.00
- Previous Close
- 14.27
- Open
- 14.27
- Bid
- 14.59
- Ask
- 14.89
- Low
- 14.03
- High
- 14.68
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- 2.24%
- Month Change
- 0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.55%
- Year Change
- 94.53%
