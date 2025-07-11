货币 / INKT
INKT: MiNK Therapeutics Inc
14.40 USD 0.19 (1.30%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INKT汇率已更改-1.30%。当日，交易品种以低点14.32和高点15.09进行交易。
关注MiNK Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
INKT新闻
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd
- MiNK Therapeutics stock rating upgraded to Buy by H.C. Wainwright on financial results
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- MiNK Therapeutics Extends Cash Runway
- MiNK Therapeutics Cuts Q2 Cash Use 31%
- MiNK Therapeutics stock rating downgraded to Neutral by H.C. Wainwright
- Mink Therapeutics stock tumbles on $50 million stock offering
- MiNK Therapeutics publishes research on CAR-iNKT cell therapy
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- MiNK Therapeutics enters $50 million at-the-market sales agreement with B. Riley Securities
- Why Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.20%
- MiNK Therapeutics: Moving Out Of The Hunt's Early Days (NASDAQ:INKT)
- Autodesk, Fastenal and Kenvue rise premarket; CrowdStrike falls
- William Blair downgrades MiNK Therapeutics stock to Market Perform after 700% surge
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- MiNK Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright after case study publication
- MiNK Therapeutics reports publication of case study on iNKT cell therapy
- MiNK Therapeutics stock falls after William Blair downgrade
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- MiNK; agenT-797 Solidifies Itself As iNKT Cell Therapy With Latest CR Data (NASDAQ:INKT)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.63%
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Milestone Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge - Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM), MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)
- Why Is Nano-Cap MiNK Therapeutics Stock Gaining Over 400% On Friday? - MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)
日范围
14.32 15.09
年范围
4.56 76.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.59
- 开盘价
- 14.45
- 卖价
- 14.40
- 买价
- 14.70
- 最低价
- 14.32
- 最高价
- 15.09
- 交易量
- 69
- 日变化
- -1.30%
- 月变化
- -1.23%
- 6个月变化
- 64.38%
- 年变化
- 92.00%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值