INKT: MiNK Therapeutics Inc
15.09 USD 0.26 (1.69%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
INKT 환율이 오늘 -1.69%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.62이고 고가는 15.92이었습니다.
MiNK Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
INKT News
일일 변동 비율
14.62 15.92
년간 변동
4.56 76.00
- 이전 종가
- 15.35
- 시가
- 15.92
- Bid
- 15.09
- Ask
- 15.39
- 저가
- 14.62
- 고가
- 15.92
- 볼륨
- 95
- 일일 변동
- -1.69%
- 월 변동
- 3.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 72.26%
- 년간 변동율
- 101.20%
20 9월, 토요일