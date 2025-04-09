Currencies / INHD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
INHD: Inno Holdings Inc
3.75 USD 0.33 (8.09%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INHD exchange rate has changed by -8.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.60 and at a high of 4.20.
Follow Inno Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INHD News
- Inno Holdings raises $7.2 million through direct offering
- Inno Holdings raises $7.2 million through share and warrant sale
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Offerpad, Inno Stocks Just Went Vertical: The Next Opendoor? - Inno Holdings (NASDAQ:INHD)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%
- Inno Holdings enters $6 million standby equity purchase agreement
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- INHD stock touches 52-week low at $1.11 amid sharp annual decline
- INHD stock touches 52-week low at $1.28 amid sharp annual decline
- Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)
- Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter - Inno Holdings (NASDAQ:INHD), Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS)
Daily Range
3.60 4.20
Year Range
0.39 19.78
- Previous Close
- 4.08
- Open
- 4.02
- Bid
- 3.75
- Ask
- 4.05
- Low
- 3.60
- High
- 4.20
- Volume
- 858
- Daily Change
- -8.09%
- Month Change
- -25.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.79%
- Year Change
- 650.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev