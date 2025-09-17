QuotesSections
IINNW: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd - Warrant

0.3249 USD 0.0316 (8.86%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IINNW exchange rate has changed by -8.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3249 and at a high of 0.3249.

Follow Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.3249 0.3249
Year Range
0.1250 0.8500
Previous Close
0.3565
Open
0.3249
Bid
0.3249
Ask
0.3279
Low
0.3249
High
0.3249
Volume
1
Daily Change
-8.86%
Month Change
-10.37%
6 Months Change
62.45%
Year Change
8.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev