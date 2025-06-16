Currencies / IBIO
IBIO: iBio Inc
0.86 USD 0.03 (3.37%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IBIO exchange rate has changed by -3.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.85 and at a high of 0.90.
Follow iBio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IBIO News
- Brookline Capital Markets reiterates Buy rating on iBio stock with $1.60 target
- iBio stock price target lowered to $1.60 by Brookline Capital Markets
- iBio prices $50 million public offering of warrants for antibody research
- iBio announces public offering to fund cardiometabolic programs
- iBio receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price deficiency
- iBio stock soars after amylin receptor antibody shows promising results
- iBio and AstralBio Unveil Obesity Program with Novel Amylin Agonist Antibody Demonstrating Promising In Vivo Results
- iBio to host conference call on obesity treatment advances
- iBio initiates primate study for obesity antibody candidate IBIO-610
Daily Range
0.85 0.90
Year Range
0.57 6.89
- Previous Close
- 0.89
- Open
- 0.89
- Bid
- 0.86
- Ask
- 1.16
- Low
- 0.85
- High
- 0.90
- Volume
- 303
- Daily Change
- -3.37%
- Month Change
- 11.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -78.61%
- Year Change
- -61.61%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev