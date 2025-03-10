Currencies / HURC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HURC: Hurco Companies Inc
17.97 USD 0.42 (2.39%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HURC exchange rate has changed by 2.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.65 and at a high of 18.68.
Follow Hurco Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HURC News
- Hurco Stock Gains Following Q3 Earnings Showing Narrower Losses
- Uncertainty And Cautious Capital Spending Continue To Drag On Hurco (NASDAQ:HURC)
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Hurco companies executive chairman buys $61k in stock
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Major Buys and Sells Shake Up Markets
- Hurco companies executive chairman Doar buys $37,000 in stock
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Hurco companies CEO Gregory Volovic buys shares worth $99,786
- Hurco Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025
- Hurco: Another Weak Quarter Continues The Pushout To Recovery (NASDAQ:HURC)
Daily Range
17.65 18.68
Year Range
13.19 23.76
- Previous Close
- 17.55
- Open
- 17.73
- Bid
- 17.97
- Ask
- 18.27
- Low
- 17.65
- High
- 18.68
- Volume
- 117
- Daily Change
- 2.39%
- Month Change
- 4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.16%
- Year Change
- -12.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%