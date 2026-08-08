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HUMN: iShares Human Rights ETF
HUMN exchange rate has changed by 1.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.78 and at a high of 33.17.
Follow iShares Human Rights ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HUMN stock price today?
iShares Human Rights ETF stock is priced at 33.09 today. It trades within 32.78 - 33.17, yesterday's close was 32.46, and trading volume reached 226. The live price chart of HUMN shows these updates.
Does iShares Human Rights ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Human Rights ETF is currently valued at 33.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.59% and USD. View the chart live to track HUMN movements.
How to buy HUMN stock?
You can buy iShares Human Rights ETF shares at the current price of 33.09. Orders are usually placed near 33.09 or 33.39, while 226 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow HUMN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HUMN stock?
Investing in iShares Human Rights ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.10 - 39.17 and current price 33.09. Many compare 8.49% and 1.41% before placing orders at 33.09 or 33.39. Explore the HUMN price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Human Rights ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Human Rights ETF in the past year was 39.17. Within 26.10 - 39.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Human Rights ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Human Rights ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Human Rights ETF (HUMN) over the year was 26.10. Comparing it with the current 33.09 and 26.10 - 39.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HUMN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HUMN stock split?
iShares Human Rights ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.46, and 24.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.46
- Open
- 33.14
- Bid
- 33.09
- Ask
- 33.39
- Low
- 32.78
- High
- 33.17
- Volume
- 226
- Daily Change
- 1.94%
- Month Change
- 8.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.41%
- Year Change
- 24.59%