HROWL: Harrow Inc - 8.625% senior notes due 2026

25.6454 USD 0.0046 (0.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HROWL exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.6400 and at a high of 25.6689.

Follow Harrow Inc - 8.625% senior notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.6400 25.6689
Year Range
25.0000 25.7300
Previous Close
25.6500
Open
25.6500
Bid
25.6454
Ask
25.6484
Low
25.6400
High
25.6689
Volume
65
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
1.62%
6 Months Change
0.61%
Year Change
0.53%
