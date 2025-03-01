Currencies / HROWL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HROWL: Harrow Inc - 8.625% senior notes due 2026
25.6454 USD 0.0046 (0.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HROWL exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.6400 and at a high of 25.6689.
Follow Harrow Inc - 8.625% senior notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HROWL News
- Harrow Baby Bonds Yield Review (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow: Exciting Times In Store (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow, Inc. (HROW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Undercovered Dozen: Christian Dior, Coca-Cola, Trinity Capital, Amgen And More
- Harrow: Immense Upside Potential (NASDAQ:HROW)
- I Am Swimming In Dividends With +7% Yields
- Harrow Stock: When Cheaper Doesn't Mean Attractive (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow, Inc. (HROW) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call
- Harrow Inc.: Roll The Dice For Strong Upside Prospects As Earnings Ramp (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Smallcap Eyecare Pharma Company Harrow Health Has Two Major Catalysts For 2025
Daily Range
25.6400 25.6689
Year Range
25.0000 25.7300
- Previous Close
- 25.6500
- Open
- 25.6500
- Bid
- 25.6454
- Ask
- 25.6484
- Low
- 25.6400
- High
- 25.6689
- Volume
- 65
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.61%
- Year Change
- 0.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%