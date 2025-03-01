QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HROWL
Tornare a Azioni

HROWL: Harrow Inc - 8.625% senior notes due 2026

25.6600 USD 0.0100 (0.04%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HROWL ha avuto una variazione del 0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.5200 e ad un massimo di 25.6800.

Segui le dinamiche di Harrow Inc - 8.625% senior notes due 2026. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HROWL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.5200 25.6800
Intervallo Annuale
25.0000 25.7300
Chiusura Precedente
25.6500
Apertura
25.5200
Bid
25.6600
Ask
25.6630
Minimo
25.5200
Massimo
25.6800
Volume
131
Variazione giornaliera
0.04%
Variazione Mensile
1.68%
Variazione Semestrale
0.67%
Variazione Annuale
0.59%
20 settembre, sabato