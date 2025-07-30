Currencies / HOG
HOG: Harley-Davidson Inc
30.18 USD 0.30 (1.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOG exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.72 and at a high of 30.33.
Follow Harley-Davidson Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOG News
- Harley-Davidson appoints two new independent directors to board
- This Midwestern hub for beer and Harleys has the hottest housing market in America right now
- Harley-Davidson (HOG)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on KKR stock, maintains $166 price target
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Up 18.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Harley-Davidson price target raised to $34 from $31 at DA Davidson
- Here's Why You Should Offload Harley-Davidson From Your Portfolio
- Harley-Davidson Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Harley-Davidson names Topgolf CEO Arthur Starrs as new chief; shares pop
- Tesla, BioNTech and Wayfair rise premarket; Berkshire Hathaway falls
- Harley-Davidson names Topgolf’s Arthur Starrs as new CEO
- Harley-Davidson appoints Arthur Starrs as CEO, Zeitz to retire in October
- Consumer Tech News (July 28–August 1): Earnings From Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon Offset by Fed Jitters, Tariff Woes - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- KKR Gets Boost From Asset-Based Lending Push
- KKR’s second-quarter profit rises on growth in fee income
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q2 Revenue Up 19%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Motorcycle sales keep falling, but Harley’s stock is soaring. Here’s why.
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why Is Harley-Davidson Stock Trading Higher Today - Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Harley-Davidson Q2 2025 slides: HDFS transaction unlocks $1.25B amid sales decline
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
29.72 30.33
Year Range
20.45 38.43
- Previous Close
- 29.88
- Open
- 29.75
- Bid
- 30.18
- Ask
- 30.48
- Low
- 29.72
- High
- 30.33
- Volume
- 766
- Daily Change
- 1.00%
- Month Change
- 4.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.29%
- Year Change
- -21.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%